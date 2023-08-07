'He is very competent and loyal' - Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum hails assistant David Ocloo

David Ocloo has been named as the assistant coach for Proser Narteh Ogum by Asante Kotoko as the new season approaches.

They both worked hard at the club throughout the 2021/22 season to capture the Premier League championship.

However, after just one season with the Porcupine Warriors, Narteh Ogum and Ocloo quit the team after clinching the league trophy.

However, David Ocloo served as Hearts of Oak's assistant coach throughout the 2022/23 Ghana football season before parting ways with the team on amicable terms. He served as the interim boss after the departure of Serbian manager Slavko Matic.

After the board of directors and management team got dissolved, the club's life patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, established an Interim Management Committee (IMC), which Narteh Ogum has subsequently rejoined.

David Ocloo will serve as Narteh Ogum's first team assistant coach as stated at the official unveiling of the coach at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Ogum that the former Liberty Professionals coach is a worthy helper who deserves to assist him

"He (David Ocloo) is very competent and very loyal. He is a high-level professional," Ogum said.

"In choosing an assistant you have to choose a loyal person who you can trust.

"I need an assistant who can question all my decisions and Ocloo has it all and I like working with him," he added.

In preparation for the 2023–24 Ghanaian football season, which kicks off in September of this year, Asante Kotoko is anticipated to start preseason on Tuesday, August 8 at Beposo.

At the Baba Yara Stadium, the Porcupine Warriors' season will get underway against Heart of Lions who returned to the top-flight after suffering demotion eight years ago.

Asante Kotoko will try to do better in the upcoming season after placing fourth in the previous season.