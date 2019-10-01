He is world class - Tottenham fans want club to sign Ghana star Thomas Partey

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter are raving over Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey following his latest display against arch-rivals Real Madrid on Saturday, with some calling for their club to sign the 26-year-old.

The Ghana international started in the centre of the park in the La Liga clash, which ended in a goalless draw.

Despite the game ending without the net bulging, he certainly made an impact against Zinedine Zidane’s men too, successfully completing four dribbles as well as making three tackles and one interception, as per WhoScored.

Partey was playing something of a box-to-box role against Real, and it is no surprise that this performance, in particular, garnered plenty of interest from the north London outfit’s faithful.

One Tottenham supporter labelled him as “world-class”, while another said “imagine him, Winks and Ndombele in midfield” for Spurs.

The Sun reported quotes from the African midfielder’s agent earlier this year saying he has a release clause of €50m (£44.5m), which should theoretically be in Daniel Levy’s price range seeing as they bought Tanguy Ndombele for £62.8m this summer.

Here is just a selection of the Twitter reaction…

Ok so Spurs need to sign Partey and Atal as a priority — Sanj (@AHeavenofHell) September 28, 2019

Thomas Partey is world class, running the game so far — SessegnonSZN19/20 (@SpursD22) September 28, 2019

imagine him Winks and Ndombele in midfield — Mubarak (@mubzhendrix) September 28, 2019

Get him at Spurs imagine a diamond of Partey-Winks-Ndombele- Lo Celso https://t.co/RgoTO3SvAk — ` (@GLC18i) September 28, 2019