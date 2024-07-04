"He knows what he wants"- Bashiru Hayford reacts to Maxwell Konadu's Black Leopards move

Heart of Lions coach, Bashiru Hayford believes Maxwell Konadu made the right choice after joining South African club Black Leopards days after winning the MTN FA Cup.

Konadu was announced as the new coach of the Limpopo-based club on a three-year deal and will travel to South Africa in the coming days to begin work.

Despite leading Nsiatreman FC to Africa, the former Ghana assistant chose a team in the second tier of South African football over the CAF Confederation.

According to Hayford, so many factors come to play in Konadu's decision but he backed his compatriot to succeed in South Africa.

“Some decisions are personal and sometimes you consider many things. Because this is the time our sports administrators and club owners must make sure they have little respect for coaches [and] their contractual obligations. I don’t know what happened but it is a job opportunity and he also wants to try his luck outside. He knows what he wants," Hayford told Onua TVâ€˜s Agoro Fie.