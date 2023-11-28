"He looked like a Man City player"- Gary Neville praises Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United legend Gary Neville heaped praises on English-born Ghanaian midfielder Kobbie Mainoo after his dominant display in the victory at Goodison Park against Everton.

The 18-year-old was by far United's best player in the 3-0 win, despite making his full debut in the Premier League on Sunday.

Mainoo was making his first appearance of the season after recovering from an injury he suffered during pre-season.

“It was impressive and there’s no point getting carried away because the reality is he’s got 17 or 18 years in front of him and a lot of work to do,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“But sometimes when you see a player come in for the first time and their temperament. He’s obviously got technical ability and skill, you don’t play for Manchester United in the first place if you haven’t got that you don’t get picked by Erik ten Hag if you haven’t got that – but what you don’t know is how they’ll handle it.

“He’s gone in here at Goodison Park, in what could have been the most ferocious atmospheres for many a year in a hostile environment, and he looked class. We know he’s class, we know he’s got class, but he looked class in that environment.

“I always judge players when it’s the most difficult part of the game. When Man United had their most difficult period in that first half I thought he was the only player who showed up, the only player who still looked like himself.

“The biggest compliment I can pay him, and it hurts to say it, is that he looked like a Man City player. I thought that was someone that Pep Guardiola would look at and be thinking ‘I’d want him in my midfield, that’s what my midfield players do’.

“Thankfully Manchester United have got him because he looks so composed, so graceful, always looking over his shoulder, knowing where everyone is, letting it run across his body. At 18 to be doing that out there – and he’ll have tougher games, got a challenge in front of him, there’ll be injuries, ups and downs, he’s playing at a club with huge demands. But that was very, very good.”