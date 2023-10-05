"He made me better at 32"- Kevin-Prince Boateng claims De Zerbi is the best coach in the world

Retired Ghanaian footballer, Kevin-Prince Boateng says Brighton and Hove manager, Roberto De Zerbi is the best coach in the world.

Boateng worked with De Zerbi during his days with Italian side Sassuolo.

The ex-AC Milan forward enjoyed a prolific period in his career under the tutelage of the Italian tactician and according to Boateng, De Zerbi's attention to details makes him special.

"He is the best," he told Vibes with Five. "He is the best in details and being a person, human being. Every team he goes [to], he makes every player better. I played under him and I was 32 and he made me better," he added.

"He was in Sassuolo, every player got better. Locatelli went to Juventus, Sensei went to Inter.

"He is all details like everything has a reason. Whatever you do has a reason. He puts little squares on the field so you know you have the ball in the square, four squares is diagonal and there is going to be the number eight free and every player has six options to pass the ball, it is unbelievable," he continued.