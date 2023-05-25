"He made me who I am today"- Sammy Kuffour eulogizes ex-teammate Lothar Matthaus

Former Ghana defender Samuel Osei Kuffour has expressed gratitude to Germany legend Lothar Matthaus for playing a key role in his career and life after football.

Kuffour played with Matthaus for nine years during his time in Germany with Bayern Munich as the duo helped the Bavarians win several trophies.

Matthaus was in Ghana to meet the press after acquiring a stake in Premier League side Accra Lions.

"He is an unbelievable person," Kuffour told GTV Sports Plus. "He made me who I am today in terms of football, developing in Germany, he is like a father to me," he added.

"He even tells me where to invest my money so everything is possible with him."

Kuffour believes Matthaus will add a lot to Ghana football if his partners are co-operative.

"If the people will understand him and let him be the person he wants to be, I think we can go places," said Kuffour.