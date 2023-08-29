'He plays like Van Dijk' - Georges Mfuege heaps praise on new Kotoko teammate Yussif Mohammed Nurudeen

Asante Kotoko striker Georges Mfuege has praised new signing Yussif Mohammed Nurudeen for his impressive qualities describing him as Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk.

The defender joined the Porcupine Warriors in the ongoing transfer window after ending his stay with Real Tamale United at the end of last season.

Mfuege who has already spent two seasons with Kotoko shared his experience while playing against the centre-back highlighting the difficulties he encountered due to his immense qualities.

According to Mfuege, it is even good news to have Nurudeen in his team reducing the challenges he would encounter in the upcoming season.

"He plays like Van Dijk. He has everything. Good in the air and on the ground physically and technically [He's is good]

"Sure [I'm happy he won't be my opponent anymore]. I don't like it when defenders push me and chase me with so many tackles so if he is in my team now, I am very happy about that."

Nurudeen has joined his teammates in Beposo for their pre-season training as they continue to prepare for the new Ghana Premier League.

They will lock horns with Heart of Lions in their first match of the season.