"He surprised me"- West Ham forward Michail Antonio lavish praise on Ghana prospect Eddie Nketiah

West Ham striker, Michail Antonio is impressed with the development of English-born Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah.

The 23-year-old has been Arsenal's main man since Gabriel Jesus picked an injury during the World Cup in Qatar.

Nketiah's scoring run helped Arsenal maintain their spot at the top of the table before the return of the Brazilian from injury.

“The way he played against us – urgh. He surprised me. He surprised me! He was dropping in deep, picking it up, he rolled a couple of our defenders to score his goal. He was quality," Antonio told the Footballers Football Podcast.

"From that moment I have watched him and he’s been doing it in so many games,” the West Ham United striker said about the Arsenal forward," he added.

“He’s a great striker, and I’m happy for him. A young boy coming up, he’s showing what he can do.”

Nketiah has maintained his place in Mikel Arteta's starting eleven and he is expected to lead the line in Saturday's game against Leicester City.