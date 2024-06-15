"He was a hero"- German Ambassador to Ghana Daniel Krull recounts Tony Yeboah's days in the Bundesliga

The German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull recalls growing up watching former Ghana international Tony Yeboah in the Bundesliga, describing him as a hero in his hometown in Hamburg.

Yeboah started his career abroad in Germany in the early nineties, where he twice won the Bundesliga Golden Boot, playing for Eintracht Frankfurt.

He also spent time with Hamburger SV before leaving Europe for Saudi Arabia to sign for Al Ittihad.

With Germany hosting the 2024 European championship, the Embassy in Ghana hosted a watch party where the ambassador shared his memories of Yeboah.

"I grew up with Anthony Yeboah, who still has many followers in Frankfurt and my hometown Hamburg. He was a hero, he was the Golden Boot winner twice. So that was my first contact of Ghanaian soccer," he told Tv3.

Ambassador Krull believes Ghana is blessed with so much talent but there is the need to improve the sports infrastructure in the country.

"I think you have so many successful soccer players, who were successful at the highest international level, who are capable of moving this country forward. There is a strong need for professional structure," he added.