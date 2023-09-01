"He was the best offensive player in the league"- BK Hacken bid Ibrahim Sadiq farewell

BK Hacken Sporting Director, Martin Ericsson has shared the club's excitement in playing a role in the career of Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq.

The former Ghana U17 star left Hacken to join AZ Alkmaar on transfer deadline day, hours after scoring a brace to send the Swedish champions into the group stage of the Europa League.

Sadiq was the Yellow and Blacks best player since joining the club in March 2022, helping them win the Swedish Cup and the Allsevenskan.

"He is perhaps the Allsvenskan's best offensive player right now, he has an edge that we don't often see in Swedish football. Ibra has far from had a smooth journey with us, but since the fall of 2022, I think there are few who have missed his progress," said BK Häcken's sporting director, Martin Ericsson.

"We are happy that we have been able to be part of his football journey and we wish him all the best in his new club," he added.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate scored 37 goals and provided 11 assists in 56 games for BK Hacken.