Head coach Kassim Mingle promises Bechem United won't be complacent

Published on: 02 January 2023
Bechem United players in a warm-up.

Bechem United coach Kassim Mingle says his side will show no signs of smugness in subsequent matches after a mighty win over Hearts of Oak on Monday, January 2 2023.

The Hunters beat the Phobians in Cape Coast and their next opponents are King Faisal.

Bechem are fourth place on the table and have been boosted by that away win.

But trainer Mingle says his side will try to stay grounded in their next fixture.

''We will not be complacent. King Faisal, they are playing good football now. We are going to work hard to win at our home ground,’’ he told StarTimes.

Mingle masterminded Matic’s first defeat as Hearts coach with goals from Cephas Mantey and Hafiz Konkoni.

Hearts of Oak got a late consolation through Robert Addo Sowah.

By Suleman Asante

