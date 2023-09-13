GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Heart of Lions announce signing of defender Bismark Anim

Published on: 13 September 2023
Kpando Heart of Lions have completed the signing of defender Bismark Anim. 

The defender joins the Kpando-based club from Tudu Mighthy Jets ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Anim is expected to help the club following their return to the topflight after eight years in the Division One League.

"We are glad to announce to you the signing of BISMARK ANIM. The defender joins from Mighty Jets," wrote the club announcing Anim's arrival.

Heart of Lions have been preparing ahead of the season with a series of friendlies. They were also involved in the Division Super League, which was won by fellow returnees Tano Bofoakwa.

The Diawornu lads will begin their season with a trip to Kumasi to play Asante Kotoko.

