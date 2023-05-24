Heart of Lions chief Randy Abbey rules himself out of GFA presidential race

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Member, Randy Abbey, has ruled himself out of the GFA presidential race as the election approaches.

Abbey who doubles as the president of Heart of Lions was touted as a strong competitor of the ruling president Kurt Okraku by many but has denied any speculations that suggested that he was in contention of contesting the highest office of the association.

Okraku's first term ends in October and a few names including Randy Abbey as well as Berekum Chelsea's bankroller Bernard Amofa Jantuah.

"I'm not interested in contesting for the GFA presidential seat, it is out of the equation," Abbey told Asempa FM as quoted by Footballghana.

Abbey has been an integral member of the Executive Council of the Kurt Okraku-led GFA administration and is poised to keep supporting the association to achieve more.

His club, Heart of Lions have earned promotion from Division One into the top flight and are aiming to make an impact next season having suffered relegation eight years ago.