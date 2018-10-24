Heart of Lions chief Randy Abbey says Ghanaian clubs decision to boycott Africa the best

Heart of Lions president Randy Abbey believes the decision by Ghanaian clubs to boycott next year's CAF inter-clubs competitions is in order.

Clubs owners and representatives met the Normalisation Committee and agreed not to participate in the Champions League and Confederation Cup.

''It was a good decision. Ghanaian teams have not performed well in Africa lately and may continue the same way if another set of clubs represent us,'' Abbey said.

''Besides, no club qualifies to be in Africa because the league was not over before it got truncated. I believe what we should be doing is to help build proper structures for the various clubs so that we strengthen our league;, till then we are not ready.''

It will be recalled that the Ghana Premier League was suspended in June after government decided to shut down the Football Association after the airing of an investigative documentary on football corruption.