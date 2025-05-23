Heart of Lions Coach Bashir Hayford claims he isn't under pressure despite GPL target

Heart of Lions head coach Bashir Hayford has downplayed any pressure on his team as they chase the 2024-2025 Ghana Premier League title.

With just three games left, Lions trail leaders Nations FC by three points.

Hayford stated, "I've gone beyond pressure because we said we didn’t want to struggle as we did last season and that is over but now we are contending for the league title so there is no pressure."

He believes pressure lies with teams that expected to win the league.

Lions face Young Apostles at Wenchi on Sunday, May 25. Meanwhile, league leaders Nations FC take on defending champions FC Samartex. A win for Lions would keep their title hopes alive.