Heart of Lions Coach Bashir Hayford reveals strategy to face Bechem United

Heart of Lions head coach, Bashir Hayford, has outlined his team's strategy to face Bechem United in their upcoming Ghana Premier League match.

According to Coach Hayford, his team is well-prepared and determined to secure a win.

Speaking in a pre-match interview, Coach Hayford said, "We are aiming to win our home match to appease our supporters... Sunday is going to be our last home match for the season. Our supporters will be coming in their numbers, so we want to satisfy our supporters by giving them the victory."

Coach Hayford expressed confidence in his team's ability to beat Bechem United, stating that they are preparing for the match like they have for others. "When we compare our performance to other clubs, they don’t come near us," he added.

The Week 33 encounter between Heart of Lions and Bechem United is scheduled to kick off at Kpando Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 1.

Hayford's team will look to end their home season on a high note with a win.