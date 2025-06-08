Heart of Lions coach Bashir Hayford satisfied with performance of team in 2024/25 GPL season

The head coach of Heart of Lions, Bashir Hayford has expressed satisfaction with the performance of his team throughout the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

The Kpando-based club under the tutelage of the experienced tactician has had a very good campaign this season.

Following top performances from the team both home and away, Heart of Lions have been able to compete with the top clubs in the division.

With one match to end the season, the team sits fourth in the league table with 57 points, just three points behind league leaders Nations FC.

Speaking ahead of the last game of the season against Nations FC on Sunday, Coach Bashir Hayford said he is very satisfied with the performance of his team.

“I’m very very satisfied. We targeted for ourselves that we don’t want to struggle like we struggled last season. And everybody will see that we have accomplished our aim because we didn’t struggle like we struggled last season to avoid relegation,” Coach Bashir Hayford explained in a pre-match interview.

The game between Nations FC and Heart of Lions is scheduled for Sunday, June 8. The match will kick off at 3pm at Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.