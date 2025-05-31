Heart of Lions Coach Bashir Hayford satisfied with team's GPL performance

Heart of Lions head coach, Bashir Hayford, has expressed satisfaction with his team's performance in the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

According to Coach Hayford, his team has been one of the best in the division, outperforming most of the competing clubs.

Speaking in a pre-match interview ahead of their Week 33 encounter against Bechem United, Coach Hayford said, "When we compare our performance to other clubs, they don’t come near us."

He emphasized that his team is well-prepared for the match and is aiming to secure a win.

"We are aiming to win our home match to appease our supporters... Sunday is going to be our last home match for the season.

Our supporters will be coming in their numbers, so we want to satisfy our supporters by giving them the victory," Coach Hayford added.

The match between Heart of Lions and Bechem United is scheduled to kick off at Kpando Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 1. Coach Hayford's team will look to end their home season on a high note with a win.