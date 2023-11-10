Heart of Lions Coach Fatawu Salifu  addresses strikers' scoring woes

Heart of Lions head coach Fatawu Salifu has pinpointed the cause of his strikers' inefficiency in front of goal in the ongoing season.

The Premier League returnees currently have seven points from seven drawn games, with two losses, placing them at the bottom of the 18-club league table.

Fatawu shared his insights with Radio Gold Sports after a goalless draw against Hearts of Oak in a Week five outstanding fixture at the Hohoe stadium on Wednesday, November 8.

"Sometimes, because we are still searching for our first win, they are eager to secure the three points from us. This eagerness causes them to lack composure in the goal-scoring aspect," explained Fatawu.

He added, "Whenever they get the chance, they are just eager to see more goals in the net, and as a result, they keep missing opportunities."

Acknowledging the issue, Fatawu assured, "Like I said, we are still working on it, putting the minds of the boys into a relaxed mood, and very soon we will start getting our three points."