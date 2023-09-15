Heart of Lions coach Fatawu Salifu confident ahead of clash with Kotoko

Heart of Lions coach Fatawu Salifu acknowledges Kotoko's stature as a big team and shows them due respect but believes his side can match them and secure three points on Sunday.

The newly-promoted side faces Kotoko in their first match of the new season, and coach Salifu is brimming with confidence ahead of the match at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Despite Kotoko's acquisition of league-winning coach Prosper Ogum and several talented players, Salifu remains unperturbed.

"We know Kotoko is a big team, and we respect that, but we are all playing in the Premier League, and we will ensure we pick up points. They know what we can do; we are determined, we are going all out for the game, and we are going to make sure that at least we return home with not less than a point," he said.