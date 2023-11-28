Heart of Lions coach Fatawu Salifu expresses desire for first win

Heart of Lions' coach, Fatawu Salifu, has revealed the team's determination to secure their first win in the Ghana Premier League during their recent encounter with Nsoatreman FC. The match ended in a hard-fought goalless draw at the Nana Koramansah Park on Sunday.

Despite dominating the game, the Premier League returnees were unable to break the deadlock and secure their elusive first victory of the season. Heart of Lions has struggled in the league, managing eight draws and four defeats in the 12 games played so far.

Coach Fatawu Salifu expressed his disappointment, saying, "We went into the game to win and not to draw against them. We are still pursuing to pick our first win in the Ghana Premier League. We wanted to pick our first win in the league against Nsoatreman, but it didn’t happen."

He acknowledged the challenges of winning, especially away from home, and emphasized the importance of reading the game to a certain level. Salifu stated, "As a coach when you read a game to a certain level, the best you can do is at least pick a point. To win at certain venues is tough, and so, getting a point at Nsoatre tells you our game plan worked."

Heart of Lions currently sit at the bottom of the Ghana Premier League table with 8 points. The team will continue to seek their first win as they navigate the challenges of the league in the coming fixtures.