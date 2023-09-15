Heart of Lions coach Fatawu Salifu keen to avoid defeat against Asante Kotoko

Kpando Heart of Lions coach, Fatawu Salifu is confident of leaving Kumasi with at least a point when they come up against Kotoko in their first game of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season on Sunday.

Lions mark their return to the top flight with a trip to Kumasi for a mouth-watering clash with Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium. Lions coach, Salifu insists his side won’t be intimidated by Kotoko’s achievements on Sunday.

He told Kessben FM: “We know Kotoko is a big team and we respect that fact but when it comes to the league, we are all playing in the same league.

“Of course, we are going all out. We can go there and pick the points on Sunday. They know what we can do. It’s a good game on Sunday. We are determined and we are going all out.

“I am not saying we are strong but we are going to make sure that we take not less than a point home.”

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante