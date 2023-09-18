Heart of Lions coach Fatawu Salifu says hard luck denied them victory over Asante Kotoko

Head coach of Heart of Lions, Fatawu Salifu has blamed hard luck for their inability to secure all three points against Asante Kotoko.

Lions travelled to Kumasi to face the Porcupines in their first game of the 2023-24 league campaign on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The visitors showed they were a tough nut to crack and managed to force Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare into making several decent saves, while Kotoko struggled to find composure in attack.

Lions’ danger man, Mustapha Yakubu scored off a rebound in the second half, but the assistant referee raised his flag for offside. Replays on television show that it was a bad call, letting Kotoko off the hook.

In the end both teams had to share the spoils after failing to take the chances that came their way.

Lions gaffer, Fatawu Salifu believes luck eluded them in the game.

Saifu told StarTimes at full time: “Well I’ll say this is part of the game. Sometimes you play well; you create chances; you don’t get to use your chances especially, first game like this mostly it looks very tough. So, of course, I would say it’s not, it’s just hard luck. It’s not inexperience.”

Heart of Lions welcome Great Olympics to Sogakope for their next league match.

By Suleman Asante Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante