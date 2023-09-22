Heart of Lions coach Fatawu Salifu vows to ‘go all out’ against Great Olympics

Head coach of Heart of Lions, Fatawu Salifu has promised that his side will do whatever it takes to secure all three points when they host Great Olympics this weekend.

Heart of Lions will welcome Olympics to the WAFA Park in Sogakope for their first home match on Sunday, September 24 2023 after returning to the top flight.

The Kpando-based club shared the spoils with Asante Kotoko after a spirited display in their first game of the campaign. Salifu has stated that his side will not relent at home because they are aware of the threat of Great Olympics.

He said: “Even at home we can’t beat you. That’s what we almost did to Kotoko. We won’t relax because we are playing at home. We are going all out for the three points. Olympics drew at home to Bofo (Bofoakwa Tano) so, I know they will go all out in their next game.”

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante