Heart of Lions coach praises Randy Abbey's role in league promotion

Heart of Lions coach Fatawu Salifu has praised the pivotal role played by president Dr Randy Abbey in the club's promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

The Kpando-based side secured their return to elite football with six matches to go in the 2022/23 season after Vision FC and Semper FI both suffered 2-0 defeats.

Speaking to Citi Sports, Salifu highlighted Dr Abbey's commitment and expertise, stating, "Randy showed us that he is well experienced when it comes to Ghana Football, so I think that he played a very big role in making sure we qualify, and the financial support as well."

Salifu went on to explain how Dr Abbey had developed an interest in him and had suggested tactical ideas that had worked perfectly. "Tactically he is not a coach, but I will say that one time, he suggested ideas to me that worked perfectly. He actually guided us a lot in the season," Salifu stated.

Heart of Lions' promotion marks a successful comeback to elite football after their relegation in the 2014/15 season. The team will be officially crowned on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Kpando Park, where they will face A5 Rences FC.

Salifu expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work with Dr Abbey, stating, "I am actually lucky to be working with someone like Dr Randy Abbey."

The coach attributed the team's success to the strong support system provided by Dr Abbey and the club's financial backing, which ensured that they never lacked motivation.