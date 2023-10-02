Heart of Lions coach Salifu Fatawu satisfied with team's valuable draw against RTU

Heart of Lions head coach Salifu Fatawu expressed his satisfaction with the team's draw against Real Tamale United in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The newly-promoted side secured a valuable point in their third match of the season, ending in a 2-2 tie at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.

During a post-match interview, Fatawu praised his players' impressive performances throughout the league season.

"Ever since we started the league, we have played so well in all our games. I was not surprised to see the performance of my boys today," Fatawu said.

He acknowledged that while they made some mistakes in front of the goal, he couldn't be disappointed with the overall tactical display from his team.

"It's just that we scored and made some mistakes around the goal area, and the opponent also took advantage and scored and shared the points with us. I must say that tactically I’m not disappointed in my boys.

Fatawu remained optimistic about their future in the Ghana Premier League, stating, "I’m sure we will keep it up, and definitely, there are more wins for us going forward."

Lions' next fixture in the Ghana Premier League will see them hosting Bofoakwa Tano in the upcoming round.