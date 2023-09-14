Heart of Lions complete signing of forward Seedolf Asante

Heart of Lions have announced the signing of forward Seedolf Asante.

The attacker joins the Kpando-based club from former Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals.

Seedolf is expected to help Heart of Lions maintain their Premier League status ahead of the start of the new campaign.

"We are glad to announce to you the signing of Seedolf Asante. The attacker joins from Liberty Professionals," wrote the club on X.

He joins Ishmael Addo, Lawrence Osei, Mohammed Kabiru and Christian Boateng as the latest signing of the club.

Heart of Lions are returning to the Ghana Premier League for the first time in eight year.

The Dzie Woa Nu lads begin the campaign with a trip to Kumasi to face Asante Kotoko.