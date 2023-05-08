Heart of Lions crowned champions of Division One League Zone III

Heart of Lions on Sunday were crowned champions of the 2022/23 Access Bank Division One League Zone III after an outstanding season.

The Kpando-based club secured their qualification to the Premier League with four games to spare, marking their return to the top tier of Ghanaian football after eight years of absence.

The coronation match against A5 Rences at the Kpando Sports Stadium was a resounding victory for Heart of Lions, with a 2-0 scoreline that confirmed their dominance in the league.

Captain Dickson Sakabutu opened the scoring with a converted penalty in the dying minutes of the first half, and Mustapha Yakubu sealed the win with a goal in the 88th minute.

Heart of Lions finished the season with an impressive record of 20 wins, 2 draws, and just 4 losses, scoring 35 goals in 26 games. Their 22-point lead over second-placed Vision FC demonstrated the gulf in class between them and the rest of the league.

Dr Randy Abbey, the President of Kpando Heart of Lions, praised the team's resilience and stated his optimism for their prospects in the Premier League next season.

“We intend to stay [in the Premier League], so we will do all the things necessary to lift up the club to improve on all sides. I mean the playing body, the management, infrastructure, everything.

“We will try and work extremely hard to improve on all sides and expect that we will be able not just stay in the Premier League, but also make an impact,” he said.

The Board Chairman of Heart of Lions, Eric Kutortse, also revealed plans to renovate the Kpando Sports Stadium to a 5000-sitting capacity facility to meet the standards of a Premier League venue.

This news was met with excitement from the fans, who are looking forward to enjoying top-tier football and its associated economic benefits.

Heart of Lions were presented with a trophy and a cheque of GH¢50,000, while the players and technical team were awarded medals in recognition of their achievement.