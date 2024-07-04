Heart of Lions defender Atta Kusi praises coach Bashir Hayford after relegation escape

Heart of Lions defender Atta Kusi has lauded his coach, Bashir Hayford, for his exceptional leadership in guiding the club to avoid relegation at the end of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Hayford, who took over from Fatawu Salifu, delivered an impressive performance, ensuring that the Lions retained their status in the top flight.

The team faced a challenging campaign upon their return to the Ghana Premier League, ultimately finishing 15th. Their final position was secured when they managed to hold Berekum Chelsea to a 2-2 draw in the final match of the seaon.

In an interview with Kessben FM, the former Kotoko right-back praised the experienced coach for his pivotal role in the club's survival.

"Everyone knows Bashir Hayford is one of the best. In terms of coaching and experience, he is on top. He is a fantastic coach," Kusi said.

Looking ahead, Heart of Lions aims to improve their performance in the upcoming Ghana Premier League season. The club is currently active in the transfer market, searching for quality players to bolster their squad for the 2024/25 campaign.