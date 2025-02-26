Heart of Lions distance themselves from Abednego Tetteh’s controversial GFA comments

Ghana Premier League side, Heart of Lions, have disassociated themselves from the opinions shared by striker Abednego during his interview with Lawson TV.

Abednego Tetteh, speaking with the Kumasi-based media outlet, slammed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and called on the government to investigate and sack all officials.

“The government should cancel the league and sack everyone at the FA. They should be investigated. The government should manage the League,” the Heart of Lions striker said.

Among other things, Abednego Tetteh also opined that most Ghana Premier League players go into games angry because they are not paid well by their clubs.

Reacting to the interview, Heart of Lions have stressed that they do not share his views.

The club, in a press release, stressed that the views and opinions expressed by the Player are solely his and do not in any way reflect the views of the club, teammates, sponsors, or any affiliated member.

“Our attention has been drawn to a Tv/Radio Interview by our Player Abednego Tetteh on Lawson Tv/Radio this afternoon. As a club, we want to disassociate ourselves from the comments made on the show by Abednego Tetteh,” the Ghana Premier League club said in the release.

The release added, “The statement made is based on his personal beliefs and perspectives and should not be interpreted as an official position or endorsement by any third party.

“Any interpretations or actions taken based on this statement are the sole responsibility of the individual.”

Meanwhile, Heart of Lions have indicated that the club will use its internal disciplinary measures to handle the situation.