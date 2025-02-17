GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Heart of Lions forward Mustapha Yakubu joins Israeli club Hapoel Umm al-Fahm

Published on: 17 February 2025
Forward Mustapha Yakubu has joined Israeli club Hapoel Umm al-Fahm from Ghana Premier League side Heart of Lions. 

The 19-year-old striker signed a deal to join the Israeli topflight side for the rest of the season following an outstanding run with the Kpando-based club.

The forward, who can also play on the flanks has been instrumental for Heart of Lions this season, scoring two goals and adding an assist in 12 matches.

He is expected to add firepower to the attack of  Hapoel Umm al-Fahm as they battle for survival in the Liga Leumit.

Yakubu will be unveiled by the club in the coming days as he begins his career in Israel.

The talented forward played three times for Ghana's U20 team.

