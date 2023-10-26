Heart of Lions goalkeepers' trainer identifies toughest matches of the season

The Goalkeepers' Trainer for Heart of Lions, Stephen Ahorlu, has shared insights about the team's most challenging encounters in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

According to Ahorlu, the matches against Asante Kotoko and Gold Stars have proven to be the most demanding thus far.

The Kpando-based club faced off against these formidable opponents, managing to secure a point in both games.

They commenced the season with a goalless draw against Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium in the first week.

Then, in the fifth week, they displayed their resilience by coming back from a 2-0 deficit to draw 2-2 against Gold Stars.

Speaking with Radio Gold Sports, Ahorlu, who had previously played as a goalkeeper for the team, shared his thoughts, stating, "The toughest ones—I can say the toughest ones—are Gold Stars and Asante Kotoko. Gold Stars, it’s very difficult to get a point at their home ground, and going down by 2-0 and coming back to equalize, it’s very hard. So those two matches are very, very tough."

In the upcoming seventh-week fixture, Heart of Lions will play at their new home, the Hohoe Sports Stadium, hosting Karela United.

The team currently occupies the 15th position on the league table, having played five games without securing a victory, with one loss and an outstanding match against Hearts of Oak yet to be played at a later date.