Heart of Lions leads race for Asante Kotoko defender Yahaya Dawuni

Heart of Lions have shown interest in Asante Kotoko defender Yahaya Dawumi as the Kpando-based club begins early business ahead of next season.

The strong guardsman is also on the radar of Legon Cities, according to reports in Kumasi.

Both clubs, Legon Cities and Kpando Heart of Lions have contacted Dawuni to discuss his availability.

However, the 20-year-old centre-back is weighing his options, seeking a club that offers more playing time.

Dawuni joined Kotoko last summer from Division One League side Susubiribi Sporting Club but struggled to break into the first team, failing to make any appearances for the club.

Despite this, his potential and talent have not gone unnoticed, with both Heart of Lions and Legon Cities keen to add him to their squads ahead of the upcoming league season.

The competition for Dawuni's signature highlights the intensity of the transfer market in Ghana's top flight, as clubs strive to strengthen their teams for the new season.