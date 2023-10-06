Heart of Lions President Dr. Randy Abbey acknowledges re-election to GFA Executive Council

Dr Randy Abbey, President of Heart of Lions and member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has expressed his appreciation for being re-elected to his position.

Dr Abbey's re-election comes as a recognition of his contributions to the FA and the good work he has done.

Dr. Abbey successfully retained his seat as a member of the Executive Council during the 2023 Elections, which were conducted in Tamale at the Global Dream Hotel. He emerged as the leading aspirant, securing 12 out of 18 votes, solidifying his place on the council.

In joining the Executive Council, Dr Abbey stands alongside other representatives such as Kwesi Appiah, Nana Oduro Sarfo, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, and Frederick Acheampong, who will be representing the Premier League on the council.

Speaking to Citi Sports, Dr Abbey extended his congratulations to the delegates for their trust and support. He remarked, "I think that for me, it’s a call to duty and I think that it is a sign of appreciation of and by my colleagues for what I’ve done and what they believe that together with my colleagues on the Executive Council, we will be able to do for Ghana football."

Dr Abbey sees his re-election as a vote of confidence from the Premier League clubs and a renewed commitment to working tirelessly for the betterment of Ghanaian football.