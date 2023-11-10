Heart of Lions still pursuing first win of the season - Head Coach 

Heart of Lions head coach Fatawu Salifu has emphasized that his team is still in search of their first win of the season.

In a hard-fought encounter, the Premier League returnees secured a goalless draw against Hearts of Oak in an outstanding week 5 fixture at the Hohoe Astroturf on Wednesday, November 8.

Fatawu Salifu shared his thoughts with Radio Gold Sports after the match, acknowledging the team's pursuit of victory.

"We are a team that is still looking for three points, and I think that in every match that you go, you go with the idea of winning in the end," stated Fatawu.

Reflecting on the match, he added, "But if you also see the nature of the game and one point is deserved, I think you have to appreciate it."

Despite being at the bottom of the league table with 7 points, all earned from seven drawn games, Fatawu Salifu expressed satisfaction with the team's performance.

"Of course, one point is better than what happened to us last week, so I must say we are impressed with the performance of the boys. And I’m sure that we are still pursuing our three points; we are a very young side, and when you teach them one or two things and you see them doing it, I think that you have to be impressed," he concluded.