Heart of Lions striker Abednego Tetteh urges government to cancel 2024/25 Ghana Premier League campaign

Published on: 26 February 2025
Abednego Tetteh

Heart of Lions striker Abednego Tetteh has urged the government to cancel the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

Speaking to Lawson FM in an interview on Wednesday, February 26, the veteran forward opined that every official of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) should be sacked.

Abednego Tetteh further proposed that the government should take charge and manage the local league.

“The government should cancel the league and sack everyone at the FA. They should be investigated. The government should manage the League,” the Heart of Lions striker said.

The comments by Abednego Tetteh come after the Ghana FA announced on Wednesday that the suspended Ghana Premier League season will resume in March.

The league has been on suspension for several weeks after the violent clashes that occurred during the Week 19 clash between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko.

During that game, a supporter of Asante Kotoko was also stabbed to death.

 

 

