Heart of Lions striker Nana Kwame Oppong signs for Visakha FC in Cambodia

Cambodian Premier League side Visakha FC have bolstered their attacking options with the permanent signing of Ghanaian forward Nana Kwame Oppong, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The 23-year-old arrives at the Phnom Penh-based club following a standout season with Heart of Lions in the Ghana Premier League.

Kwame Oppong played a crucial role for the Kpando-based side during the 2024-25 season, finishing the campaign with 11 goals in 28 appearances.

His consistent performances, clinical finishing, and work rate caught the attention of several top clubs, both locally and abroad.

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak were reportedly tracking the striker, but it is Visakha who have succeeded in securing his signature.

The talented centre forward initially joined Heart of Lions on loan from Tamale Liberty during the 2023-24 season, where he scored two goals in 15 matches.

His contributions convinced the club to make his move permanent ahead of the 2024-25 campaign - a decision that paid off handsomely.

Visakha, who are in pursuit of their first-ever Cambodian Premier League title, view Kwame Oppong as a key addition to their ambitions.

The club is aiming to mount a strong challenge when the new season kicks off on August 9, 2025.

Oppong’s arrival is seen as a major coup for the Cambodian side, who continue to attract African talent to strengthen their squad.