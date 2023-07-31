Heart of Lions to face Kotoko on Ghana Premier League return

Heart of Lions will face a formidable challenge in their first match of the upcoming 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season after the fixtures was released on Monday.

To kickstart their campaign, Heart of Lions will travel to Kumasi, the stronghold of Asante Kotoko, where they will seek to make a strong statement on their return to the top-flight league.

This encounter between the two teams carries significant weight due to their long-standing history and rivalry, making it a much-anticipated fixture.

Whenever Heart of Lions and Asante Kotoko lock horns on the field, it is nothing short of an interesting and captivating spectacle. The last league meeting between the teams in 2015 saw Heart of Lions emerge victorious with a memorable 3-1 scoreline.

However, the same season witnessed a crushing 4-0 defeat for the Lions, inflicted by the dominant Kotoko side, which partly led to Lions' relegation.

Analyzing their recent head-to-head record, Heart of Lions managed to secure three wins in their last six encounters with Kotoko, suffering two losses, and settling for a draw in one instance. This record indicates that the match is likely to be closely contested, with both teams aiming to gain an early advantage in the league.

Heart of Lions' first-place finish in Division One League Zone III paved the way for their qualification to the prestigious Ghana Premier League.

Their successful performance in the zone has instilled a sense of confidence and determination in the team, as they now set their sights on establishing a strong presence in the top-tier competition.