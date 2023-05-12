Heart of Lions to renovate Kpando Park ahead of Ghana Premier League return

Heart of Lions have secured a return to Ghana Premier League for the first time in eight years. However, their comeback will come with some major improvements to the Kpando Park stadium, which currently lacks seating and other essential features required by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

President of the 2022/23 DOL Zone 3 winners, Randy Abbey, has confirmed that the club is in talks with the National Sports Authority (NSA) to commence the renovation project.

He stated, "We are optimistic that, despite the short timeframe, we will be able to undertake the necessary measures to ensure that this venue meets the standards required for the Premier League."

Abbey acknowledged the challenges associated with the project's tight schedule, but he is confident that they will be able to complete the necessary upgrades in time for the new season. He added, "We are in talks with the National Sports Authority (NSA), and we have made significant progress in reaching an agreement."

Heart of Lions is currently playing their home games at the Ho Sports Stadium, but the venue is already facing increased pressure due to the club's qualification to the top-tier division. The team is eager to return to their home ground in Kpando but recognizes the importance of meeting the necessary standards to pass the GFA's club licensing venue inspection.

The renovation project at Kpando Park is expected to improve the stadium's seating capacity and add other essential features required by the GFA.