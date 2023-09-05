Heart of Lions to use WAFA Park, new venue for Karela United as match venues revealed for new season

The Club Licensing Department of the Ghana Football Association has announced its decisions regarding the match venues for Premier League clubs in the upcoming season.

These decisions were made following a second inspection conducted by the department on August 31, 2023.

The Club Licensing Department has also stated its intention to conduct spot checks and ongoing monitoring of the facilities throughout the season. Below is a summary of the decisions:

These decisions are crucial for ensuring that Premier League matches are played in venues that meet the necessary standards and provide a safe and enjoyable experience for both players and fans.

The Club Licensing Department's commitment to ongoing monitoring reflects its dedication to maintaining these standards throughout the season.