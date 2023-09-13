Heart of Lions unveil new jerseys ahead of GPL season

Kpando Heart of Lions have unveiled their new jerseys ahead of the start of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.
The GPL returnees will wear an all-wine kit as their home jerseys with a sky-blue up and down for their away games.
According to the club, the wine uniform symbolizes uniqueness, distinction, and bravery while the sky-blue represents strength, courage, and excellence.
Their goalkeepers will wear an all-black outfit for their home matches and an all-yellow jersey for their away matches.
The Kpando-based club are making a return to the topflight after eight years in the Division One League.
Heart of Lions will begin their season with a trip to Kumasi to play Asante Kotoko.
🗣 || 🅘🅝🅣🅡🅞🅓🅤🅒🅣🅘🅞🅝
We're excited to introduce to you our Colours for the @ghanafaofficial @GhanaLeague 2023/24 League Season.
This represents the Home Kit of our Goalkeepers.
😊😊😊😊😊😊 #DzieWoaNu #HOLFC🦁🔴🔵 #FrerolRuralBank pic.twitter.com/ai6xIy9NMs
— Kpando Heart Of Lions Fc (@HeartOfLionsFc) September 13, 2023