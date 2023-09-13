GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Heart of Lions unveil new jerseys ahead of GPL season

Published on: 13 September 2023
Heart of Lions unveil new jerseys ahead of GPL season

Kpando Heart of Lions have unveiled their new jerseys ahead of the start of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

The GPL returnees will wear an all-wine kit as their home jerseys with a sky-blue up and down for their away games.

According to the club, the wine uniform symbolizes uniqueness, distinction, and bravery while the sky-blue represents strength, courage, and excellence.

Their goalkeepers will wear an all-black outfit for their home matches and an all-yellow jersey for their away matches.

The Kpando-based club are making a return to the topflight after eight years in the Division One League.

Heart of Lions will begin their season with a trip to Kumasi to play Asante Kotoko.

 

