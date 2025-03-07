Heart of Lions warn Vision FC ahead of GPL clash

Heart of Lions Assistant Coach, Daniel Nii Adjei, has issued a stern warning to Vision FC ahead of their Ghana Premier League clash on March 7.

Daniel emphasized that his team is ready to fight and will not hold back against Vision FC.

"We are not going to slow down. We are not going to watch them play, we are also going there to fight."

Heart of Lions has been preparing intensively during the nearly five-week break in the league, and Daniel is confident that his team is fit and ready for the match. "We have been preparing very well for the league... Everybody is very well and fit for the upcoming game."

With Heart of Lions currently sitting third in the league table, just a point off top spot, Daniel knows the importance of securing a win.

"If we lose this match, it won't help us so we are going very tough, determined to go and get a point or win this match."

The match against Vision FC will take place at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex in Tema Newtown, and Heart of Lions is determined to come out on top.