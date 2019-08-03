Heart of Oak beat Future Star Academy 4-1 in preseason friendly

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak defeated Future Star Academy 4-1 in their first preseason game as the team prepares ahead of the new Ghana Premier League season.

The game which was played at the team’s training center at Pobiman had a lot of fans at the grounds as they watched the team play in their new Umbro kits.

Joseph Esso scored the first goal as he headed a cross from Christopher Bonny in the ninth minute of the first half

He got his brace in 15th minute when he came at the end of a well taken Corner with a headed.

The first half ended with Hearts leading 2-0

Future Star Academy pulled one back in the 55th minute.

Fatawu Mohammed made it 3-1 for Hearts after tapping home a rebound.

Esso got his hat-trick in the dying minutes with a long range strike to make it 4-1.