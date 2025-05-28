Heart of Oak's women's team Oaks FC secure National Women's League promotion

Oaks FC have secured qualification to the Women's Premier League after thumping Rootz Sistaz 4-1 in the penultimate game of the GFA Regional Women's Championship.

The female team of Hearts of Oak extended their lead at the top of Group A with their fourth win in four matches in the ongoing qualification league.

The Phobians wasted no time in establishing their intention after Fati Ibrahim curled home from a freekick in the eight minute.

Victoria Yeboah doubled the lead nine minutes later after meeting an Amanda Mills cross at the far end.

Mills went from provider to scorer following a period of dominance from Oaks Ladies, putting the game beyond Rootz Sistaz before the half time break.

The team led by former Black Queens coach, Mercy Tagoe, missed several first half chances as the scores remained 3-0 at half time.

After the break, Rootz Sistaz improved their game, pulling one back seven minutes into the second half.

However, Oaks FC responded few moments later after Esenam Sarafina converted from the spot.

The Phobians comfortably sit top of their group with a game to spare, and will qualify for the Women's Premier League for next season, playing in the Southern Zone.