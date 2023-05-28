Heartbreak for Daniel Amartey as Leicester City relegated despite victory over West Ham

In a dramatic final day of the Premier League, Daniel Amartey's Leicester City suffered relegation despite a hard-fought win over West Ham United at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes put in a valiant effort, but Everton's crucial victory over Bournemouth ultimately sealed Leicester City's fate.

Leicester City started the match positively, with Harvey Barnes opening the scoring in the 34th minute to give his side a much-needed lead. The home crowd erupted with hope as Leicester pushed for further goals to secure their survival.

Their determination paid off in the 62nd minute when Wout Faes doubled the lead, raising the stakes for a memorable win.

However, West Ham United's Pablo Fornals managed to find a consolation goal 11 minutes before the final whistle, but it wasn't enough to derail Leicester's pursuit of victory.

In a parallel fixture, Everton secured a crucial win over Bournemouth, thanks to Abdoulaye Doucoure's 57th-minute goal.

This result proved decisive, as Everton's triumph secured them 17th place in the league table with 36 points, two more than Leicester City. Sadly, this meant that Leicester City would join Leeds United and Southampton in relegation to the Championship for the upcoming season.

Daniel Amartey's relegation with Leicester City adds to the disappointment suffered by other Ghanaian players, Mohammed Salisu and Kamaldeen Sulemana, who experienced relegation with Southampton a few weeks prior.

Meanwhile, Amartey who seems to be out of favour under manager Dean Smith is likely to part ways with the club with Italian Giants AC Milan and Inter Milan both showing interest.