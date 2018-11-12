Heartbreak for Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah as Columbus Crew exit MLS playoffs

Ghana duo Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah suffered a shock on Sunday as their side Columbus Crew got evicted from the MLS Cup Eastern Conference playoffs.

They played the full duration as the Blood and Gold lost 3-0 at Red Bull Arena to New York Red Bulls FC on Sunday in the semi-final return leg.

The result means the Red Bulls will be moving on to the Eastern Conference Championship, where they will face the team they beat for the 2018 Supporters' Shield, Atlanta United.

The Red Bulls took the lead in the game and tied up the series in the 17th minute, as Sean Davis' free kick was headed back across the front of goal by Daniel Royer before the shot by Aaron Long deflected off Alex Muyl on its way into the net.

The series was delicately poised until the final 20 minutes, when the home side scored two goals in quick succession.

Royer was the scorer for both strikes, completing two well-taken strikes in the 73rd and 76th minutes to seal the deal and send the Red Bulls on in the playoffs.