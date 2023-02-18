Heartbreaking story of Christian Atsu! He had a plane that night to leave Turkey

Deceased Ghana football star Christian Atsu changed his mind about completely leaving Turkey football just FOUR HOURS before the earthquake that killed him in the city of Hatay.

The winger had booked a plane ticket to leave his football club Hatayspor the night that the devastating earthquake struck as he was seeking to continue his career elsewhere.

The Ghanaian footballer star was scheduled to leave Hatay for Istanbul at 11 pm before continuing his journey to UK to rejoin his family and also seek to join a new club.

But the player changed his mind about leaving the club in his last game when he scored late in the match which sparked immense joy and praise from the fans and his teammates.

The warm reception he received following that classic free-kick he took deep in injury time forced him to change his mind about leaving the club after the coach Volkan Demirel had agreed for him to leave the team.

Hatayspor Administrative Manager Fatih Ilek said that the Ghanaian player gave up rejoining his family in the UK after the Kasimpasa match, stating that this decision changed when he scored.

"Before our match with Gaziantep FK, Christian Atsu told the coach that he wanted to get more time. 'Can I leave if I find a team?'. Coach Volkan accepted this request. He did not take time in the game.

"He had a ticket after the Kasımpaşa match. He was going abroad to live with his family.

"In the Kasımpaşa match, the coach gave the task and Atsu played very well. He also scored in the last second.

"There was such a great unity after the match that resulted in coach Volkan's embrace of him and his joy on the field and in the locker room could not go away.

"This is the destiny point. He had a plane ticket, but he gave it up because he played well and scored. After the enthusiasm he experienced, he said, 'I will not go, I will stay here'.

"He was caught in an earthquake on his happiest day. He had a flight at 11 pm. He would first go to Istanbul, then to France. He gave up, it was a complete tragedy.”

Atsu was 31.