'Heartbroken' Jeremie Frimpong reacts after Europa League semi-final defeat to AS Roma

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender, Jeremie Frimpong is disappointed after Bayer Leverkusen failed to reach the final of the Europa League following defeat to AS Roma.

The German side were stopped by Jose Mourinho's men despite enjoying most of the possession as the game ended goalless.

However, Eduardo Bove's first-leg goal was enough to send the Italian giants through to the finals of the Europa League.

"Tough and painful night. Not much more to say," wrote Frimpong after the match.

AS Roma will face Spanish side Sevilla, who beat Juventus, in the finals of the European championship.

Frimpong, who played the entire duration of the game last night, has been in sensational form for the German outfit.

He is currently on the radar of English giants Manchester United and could make a move in the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, the April Player of the Month nominee has been left out of the Netherlands squad for the Europa Nations League next month.

This leaves Ghana with another shot at convincing the youngster to switch nationalities.