Hearts and Kotoko advised to introduce modern ways of managing football

A former board member of Hearts of Oak, Isaac Tetteh, has urged both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko to revise their structures to match the modern requirements of football in order to be great again.

Despite being the most successful clubs in Ghana Football, both teams have experienced a massive decline in quality, especially in the just-ended campaign failing to win a major trophy.

Asante K0toko failed to defend the title by settling for a top-four finish while Hearts almost suffered demotion despite being champions of the FA Cup then.

In a bid to revive the two glamourous clubs, Tetteh who has garnered experience in football administration was disappointed in the performances of the clubs compelling him to suggest ideas that could put them back on their toes.

He emphasised the need to introduce new structures to meet the modern standard which he believes will enable them restore their glorious moments.

“Kotoko and Hearts should start thinking about changing the structures and the management style and introduce modern ways of managing football.

“Football is big business now and you can’t continue to rely on the same old ways of managing it in this era. If you do that you won’t get any good results”, he stated.