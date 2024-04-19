Hearts and Kotoko dominance has ended, says Nations FC boss Kassim Mingle 

Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle has boldly proclaimed the demise of the era of Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko's dominance in Ghanaian football, asserting that it is time for other clubs to rise to prominence.

Since their promotion to the Ghana Premier League this season, Nations FC has emerged as a formidable force, amassing an impressive 44 points, second only to Samartex who have garnered 49 points.

Meanwhile, traditional powerhouses Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have struggled, languishing in 9th and 11th place respectively in the league standings.

Mingle's confidence in his team's ability to compete with the established giants is palpable.

"We've been meeting them and we've been beating them so what's the big deal about it?" Mingle remarked candidly during an interview on 3Sports Ghana Premier League show, GPL Xpress.

They bought a lot of seasoned players, we did not buy seasoned players. It's time for other teams to improve. Previously, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko were dominating Ghana football but that era is past and gone," Mingle said.

Mingle sees this as a clear indication of the shifting landscape in Ghanaian football.

With eight matches remaining in the season, Mingle remains optimistic about Nations FC's title prospects. "Eight matches left, 24 points, so you make sure you win most of the matches. It's not yet over until it's over," he asserted, displaying his determination to challenge for the league crown.

Nations FC's formidable home record adds to their credentials, having yet to suffer defeat on their home turf this campaign. Notably, they have secured four points from clashes against Kotoko and held Hearts of Oak to a draw in their first encounter, with the rematch eagerly anticipated on matchday 32.